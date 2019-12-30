Zac Efron Confirms That He Has “Bounced Back” From His Illness

Baywatch actor Zac Efron was recently admitted to the hospital after contracting a serious infection while filming a new television series in New Guinea. He was reportedly flown by a medical evacuation team to Australia for emergency treatment. He was admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital, Brisbane for seven days.

Zac Efron is back on his feet

Zac Efron recently took to Instagram to update his fans about his stats after the news of his illness broke out. While sharing a picture with a bunch of children in Papua, New Guinea, Zac said that he is “very thankful to everyone who has reached out” to him to ask about his health.

Zac Efron also confirmed the news about him getting sick in Papua New Guinea. He also said that he quickly “bounced back” and wrapped up the shoot of his series. He also said that he is now back in the United States for the holidays with his loved ones.

Check out Zac Efron’s post here:

Zac Efron is reported to have contracted a form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection which required urgent care. He was reportedly in a stable condition when he was flown to Australia for treatment. He was seen a few days back shopping in Los Angeles ever since the news broke out.

The High School Musical actor was shooting for his upcoming series, Kill Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea. The web series is being produced by online platform Quibi and Efron is the executive producer. The new television series will follow Efron's character as he delves deep into the jungle of a remote, dangerous island.

In addition to this, Zac Efron will also be voicing for the character of Fred Jones in Warner Bros’ upcoming Scooby-Doo film. The newest film will reportedly be titled as Scoob! The movie will feature Mark Wahlberg, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Gina Rodriguez, and Will Forte in the lead role giving voice to the lead characters of the show. The animated adventure comedy is set to release on May 15, 2020.

