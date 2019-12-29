Zac Efron Admitted To Hospital While Filming In Papua New Guinea

American actor and singer Zac Efron was reportedly admitted to the hospital after contracting a serious infection while filming a new television series in New Guinea. Efron was flown by a medical evacuation crew from Papua New Guinea to Australia, where he underwent emergency treatment. The 32-year-old is said to have been infected by a form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection which required urgent care. Reports suggest that the actor was in a stable condition when he was admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital, Brisbane, where he stayed for seven days before flying back to the United States on Christmas Eve.

Read: Scooby-Doo Remake: Zac Efron Will Lend His Voice To Fred Jones

Although there are stringent measures to not disclose the details of patients, Dr. Glenn McKay, director of Medical Rescue, the organisation that oversaw Efron's flight, told the media that they retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical attention in Australia.

Read: Zac Efron To Star In Comedy 'King Of The Jungle'

The actor was shooting for Killing Zac Efron

Efron was in Papua New Guinea to start filming for Killing Zac Efron. The web series is being produced by online platform Quibi and Efron named is the executive producer. According to a Los Angeles entertainment magazine, the new series will follow Efron as he delves deep into the jungle of a remote, dangerous island, falling off the grid for 21 days.

The actor will throw away the luxuries he has become accustomed to, instead of trying to survive with nothing but a few basic items and the help of his guide. Wewak tour guide Cyril Tara posted a bunch of photos with the actor on social media. Take a look.

The High School Musical Actor told the media ahead of the filming that he tends to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge him on every level. He added that he is excited to explore uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits.

Read: Best Songs By Niall Horan To Listen To Get In The Groove As You Welcome 2020

Efron in Scoob

Besides the current project, Efron has been working on a new animated Scooby-Doo film. Entitled Scoob, the film is expected to fit the theatres in May 2020. In the film, Efron plays Freddie, Will Forte as Shaggy, Gina Rodriguez plays Velma, and Tracy Morgan plays Captain Caveman.

Read: 'The Witcher' Song 'Toss A Coin..' Has Become An Internet Sensation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.