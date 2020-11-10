'A Quiet Place' Third Installment Gets Jeff Nichols Onboard As Writer-director

A Quiet Place is a post-apocalyptic science fiction horror film. A sequel to the movie is underway and has been affected due to coronavirus. Now it is announced that a third instalment in the series is in work and has got a new writer and director.

Third A Quiet Place Project Taps Jeff Nichols

Deadline has recently reported that Paramount Pictures is developing another project in A Quite Place franchise. The studio has brought in Jeff Nichols (Mud, Midnight Special, Loving and Take Shelter) to write and direct the third film, which is based on an original idea by John Krasinski. The film is set to premiere in theatres in 2022. Plot details are under the wraps. There is also speculation that it could be a spinoff movie, broadening the franchise. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce the project via Platinum Dunes. Krasinski will bankroll under his Sunday Night banner with a partner, Allyson Seeger, serves as executive producer.

A Quiet Place was directed by John Krasinski who also stars in the film. The cast also includes Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. The story follows a father and a mother who struggle to survive and raise their children in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind extra-terrestrial monsters with an acute sense of hearing. The fast-paced plot did not reveal how the crisis situation happened. The upcoming third instalment or spinoff could possibly be a prequel. The movie grabbed great reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. It grossed more than $340 million worldwide against a budget of around $20 million. It was nominated at several awards including Golden Globe, BAFTA and Academy Awards.

A Quiet Place II, directed by John Krasinski, stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as they reprise their characters from the previous film. The cast adds Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou as they join the franchise. The plot takes the story ahead where the first instalment left. The Abbott family face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only theatres that lurk beyond the sand path.

The sequel project was scheduled to release in March 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. The story is written by John Krasinski from the characters created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. A Quiet Place II is now set to release in theatres on April 23, 2021.

