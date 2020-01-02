The Debate
'A Quiet Place 2' Trailer Audience Reactions: Netizens Say The Trailer Is Scary

Television News

'A Quiet Place 2' is the sequel to critically acclaimed film 'A Quiet Place'. The first trailer of the sequel is out. Read to know what audience says about it

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
A Quiet Place 2

A Quiet Place: Part II is an upcoming American horror film that is the sequel to 2018 released A Quiet Place. The movie stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprising their roles from the first film. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou will also appear in the film. It is written and directed by John Krasinski, who appeared in the first film. The first official trailer of the sequel is out and it hyped the fans. Read to know what they say about it.

Also Read | 'A Quiet Place 2' First Trailer Is Out And It's Louder Than Before; Watch Here

'A Quiet Place: Part II' trailer reactions

Also Read | John Krasinski's A Quiet Place 2: All You Need To Know About The Film

Also Read | A Quiet Place Part 2 Teaser: Emily Blunt To Explore New Boundaries?

'A Quiet Place: Part II' trailer

Also Read | Makers Release First Look Of Horror Sequel 'A Quiet Place 2'

A Quiet Place was critically acclaimed and did a business of around $340 million worldwide, as per reports. The success led to the making of a sequel. Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. A Quiet Place Part II is set to release on March 20, 2020.

 

 

Published:
