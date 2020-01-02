'A Quiet Place 2' Trailer Audience Reactions: Netizens Say The Trailer Is Scary

A Quiet Place: Part II is an upcoming American horror film that is the sequel to 2018 released A Quiet Place. The movie stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprising their roles from the first film. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou will also appear in the film. It is written and directed by John Krasinski, who appeared in the first film. The first official trailer of the sequel is out and it hyped the fans. Read to know what they say about it.

'A Quiet Place: Part II' trailer reactions

This looks SO GOOD. 🙌🙌 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 1, 2020

Quietly waiting for this! Looks terrifying. 👍🏼👏🏼 — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 1, 2020

A must see for so many reasons (Shhh....) https://t.co/ioxBA6J3j4 — Eva Golinger (@evagolinger) January 1, 2020

#AQuietPlace2 trailer was able to convey so much emotion and tension while barely using any dialogue or music and yet already created a great narrative. this movie is something else. pic.twitter.com/eqj7glchWD — sylvia | finnpoe retirement plans. (@stellarcarol) January 1, 2020

This TRAILER made me jump 3 times! I am SOO EXCITED FOR THIS MOVIE!! #AQuietPlaceII https://t.co/GwItCdABxm — Elbi Cespedes (@Elbi322Elbi) January 1, 2020

Damn, this actually looks pretty good. Loved the first one and can`t wait to see Cillian Murpy`s performance in this😮#AQuietPlaceII #HorrorMovies https://t.co/lZAS1OaqPe — FilmRate (@film_rate) January 1, 2020

i was quite skeptical at first when I heard that there'll be a part 2 but seeing the trailer now wew my body and soul is ready #AQuietPlace pic.twitter.com/dTDWcw4pp8 — Angela Lara (@xoxogHeLa21) January 2, 2020

I'm so excited for this!! The monopoly scene from the first one is still my favorite part of the movie #AQuietPlace https://t.co/VFL0oeI2T2 — Matthew Kincanon (@MatthewKincanon) January 2, 2020

'A Quiet Place: Part II' trailer

Watch the official trailer for #AQuietPlace Part II. In theatres March 20. pic.twitter.com/DNim6gPbfD — A Quiet Place Part II (@quietplacemovie) January 1, 2020

A Quiet Place was critically acclaimed and did a business of around $340 million worldwide, as per reports. The success led to the making of a sequel. Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. A Quiet Place Part II is set to release on March 20, 2020.

