'A Quiet Place 2' First Trailer Is Out And It's Louder Than Before; Watch Here

A Quiet Place: Part II is an upcoming American horror film that is the sequel to 2018 released A Quiet Place. The movie stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprising their roles from the first film. It is written and directed by John Krasinski, who appeared in the first film. The first official trailer of the sequel is out. Read to know more.

A Quiet Place Part II trailer

The trailer is 2:37 minutes long. It starts from the flashback to the early days, where everything is going off control as the mysterious beasts, drawn by the sound, wreak havoc on a city street. It then returns to the events following the previous movie and shows the Abbott family, Evelyn, Regan, Marcus, and the new baby. They head out into the world and explores new boundaries. The family then falls in with a survivalist, played by Cillian Murphy, who seems less than convinced that the world is worth saving. Djimon Hounsou also appears in a couple of scenes. Evelyn says that they had to try to save other people out there. The trailer ends with Evelyn holding the shotgun and getting ready to fire. Check out the trailer.

Watch the official trailer for #AQuietPlace Part II. In theatres March 20. pic.twitter.com/DNim6gPbfD — A Quiet Place Part II (@quietplacemovie) January 1, 2020

A Quiet Place Part II Poster

Check out the new poster for #AQuietPlace Part II. From director @JohnKrasinski. Starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. In theatres March 20. pic.twitter.com/4bkt4t3Hx4 — A Quiet Place (@quietplacemovie) December 18, 2019

A Quiet Place Part II

A Quiet Place was critically acclaimed and did a business of around $340 million worldwide, as per reports. The success led to the making of a sequel. Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. A Quiet Place Part II is set to release on March 20, 2020.

