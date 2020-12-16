'A Teacher' Ending Explained: What Happened To Diana And Eric's Relationship At The End?

A Teacher is an independent drama film that released in the year 2013 at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie is directed by Hannah Fidell, starring Lindsay Burdge and Will Brittain in the lead roles. The film was about a relationship between a teacher and her student and has a dark ending. Here A Teacher has been explained.

Plot of A Teacher

The movie follows a high school teacher, Diana Watts and her student Eric. The two are having an affair, but they must keep it a secret, for legal reasons. So they behave as normally as they can in school and hide their relationship.

There is another streak in Diana’s life and that is her mother’s declining health. Diana and her mother were very close and apparently, she does not handle her mother’s illness very well. Diana and Eric realise that their relationship is forbidden.

Even though she is nervous that someone might know about them, she is smitten by him. However, over time, Diana’s behaviour becomes more and more erratic. As the film unfolds, the two characters take on an emotional rollercoaster ride.

The ending of 'A Teacher'

Towards the end of the film, it is seen that Eric is irritated with Diana’s erratic behaviour and starts keeping away from her. Diana decides to see him one last time. She drives to his house but spots his father and therefore retreats to her car.

She drives away to a motel and checks into a room. There she gets a voicemail from a staff member saying that Eric’s father has reached the school. The staff member asks her to call back as soon as possible as there is a problem regarding Eric. Diana is seen curled up on her bed crying as she realises the repercussions of her actions. The movie ends on that note.

A Teacher ending explained

After receiving the call from her staff member, Diana feels overwhelmed by the consequences her actions may have lead to. Moreover, she is unsuccessful in getting Eric back. She has probably gotten into legal trouble for dating her student.

Diana realises that she had been so self-involved that it is almost impossible for her to come back to reality. When she understands that she can’t do anything to save herself she hides in the motel room away from reality for as long as she can. In a sense, she has once again made herself captive in the prison of her own self.

