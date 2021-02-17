Aaron Eckhart Roped In For 'The First Lady'; To Portray 38th US President Gerald Ford

The recent addition to the cast of Sussane Bier directed Showtime series The First Lady is Aaron Eckhart who will play the role of 38th President of the United States, Gerald Ford. The series will focus on the lives of the First ladies of the United States. Read along to find out other details about the show, Aaron’s character and more.

Aaron Eckhart joins the cast of Showtime series The First Lady to play Gerald Ford

The Dark Knight and Love Happens fame, Aaron Eckhart has now come on board for the upcoming Showtime series The First Lady. The show will focus on the personal and political lives of the First ladies of the United States, who have been a part of the history so far. The show will be told from the point of view of the women, who stayed at the heart of the White House. The First Lady is a revelatory reframing of American leadership and its first season will feature the life and stories of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

According to Deadline, Aaron will be a part of the show as a series regular and portray the role of President Gerald R Ford Jr. He was a star linebacker for the Wolverines of University of Michigan and married Betty Bloomer in the year 1948. He served as a member of the House of Representatives for 25 years, and held the 5th Congressional District seat from 1949-73, in Michigan. Gerald Ford went on to become the only person who served as both the vice president as well as president of the United States, although without being elected to either of the offices by the electoral college.

Prior to this, it has been announced that the series will feature Viola Davis playing the role of Michelle Obama while Michelle Pfeiffer will be seen playing the role of Betty Ford. Kristine Ford will play the younger version of Betty Ford, in her 20s and Jayme Lawson will portray Michelle Obama from the age of 15 to 30. The series will have Emmy winner Susanne Bier as its director while Aaron Cooley is the writer. Bier and Cooley are also the executive producers of the series alongside Cathy Schulman, Davis and Julius Tennon, Andrew Wang, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan.

