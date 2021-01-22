Michelle Pfeiffer To Step Into The Shoes Of Betty Ford For Showtime's 'The First Lady'

Michelle Pfeiffer has played characters such as Catwoman, Countess Ellen Olenska and Elvira Hancock in the past. But now, she will be seen as Betty Ford in The First Lady, the showtime series which will reportedly explore and examine the lives of the first ladies of the past. As per a Variety report, Michelle Pfeiffer is the second actor that will be seen playing one of the titular characters in the anthology series after Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), who has signed on to play Michelle Obama. As per the very same report, Susanne Bier will be seen directing Michelle Pfeiffer in The First Lady. Bier will also be reportedly executive producing the series in question.

About the show:

It is reported that the first season of the show, along with exploring the lives of the former first ladies, will focus on the impact that their decisions had on the country at the time when their husbands held the office. Additionally, the report also states that Season 1 will focus on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Elenor Roosevelt. The character of Roosevelt is yet to be given to an actor, the report states. The show was previously titled "First Ladies", as per the article. Details regarding the actors that will be stepping into the shoes of the Presidents' are yet to be revealed by the cast and crew members who are responsible for bringing the show to the audience.

About Betty Ford:

Betty Ford is the iconic American figure that is best known for her stint as The First Lady of the US from 1974 to 1977, the time during which her husband, Gerald Ford, was the White House's prime resident. As per a report on journals.lww.com, Ford is known for her efforts in spreading awareness regarding substance dependency and abuse and starting a rehabilitation center in her name. Amongst the many things that she is famous for, Ford is also known for her outspoken nature as a Women's Rights activist. Ford breathed her last on 8th July 2011. She was all of 93 years old at the time.

