Actor Jay Benedict Passes Away At 68 Due To Health Complications Arising From Coronavirus

Actor Jay Benedict, who was known for his work in the film Aliens, has passed away at the age of 68. The actor was suffering from health complications due to the coronavirus which led to his tragic demise on April 4, 2020. Benedict's official website issued a public statement where it was revealed that the actor has passed away.

John Benedict passes away at 68

John Benedict was married to actress Phoebe Schofield. Both he and his wife ran a company together named 'Sync or Swim', which provided post-production audio replacements for films and television series. The company was also working currently on a number of projects like Downtown Abbey & Dickensian. A number of netizens and celebrities have expressed their grief over Jay Benedict's passing on social media. Actor Vicki Michelle and John Challis have also expressed their grief.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family ❤️ — TCG ArtistManagement (@TCGArtist) April 4, 2020

Shocked to hear one of our most brilliant actors and kind lovely man Jay Benedict has passed. Married to my lovely friend Phoebe Scholfield #AlloAllo My heart goes out to her and her family at this sad time #PhoebeScholfield @FreddieBenedict #LeoBenedict #SyncorSwim #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YJ7nn25ftv — Vicki Michelle (@vickimichelle) April 5, 2020

Strangest coincidence this morning-talking on the telephone to my brother in law & telling him that my old friend Jay Benedict died yesterday.Talented actor & someone I used to rock around with,& Johnny said ‘Oh no! Jay was my friend at school.’ Weird or what? @SherrieHewson — John Challis (@BeingBoycie) April 5, 2020

Jay Benedict - one of the greats - passed away today. If you work in ADR, dubbing, voiceovers, theatre or film in London, you know why we're heartbroken; a big voice and even bigger personality has left us.



VALE JAY! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yu5CX4JulD — David Menkin (@davidmenkin) April 4, 2020

