Actor Jay Benedict Passes Away At 68 Due To Health Complications Arising From Coronavirus

Hollywood News

Jay Benedict, who was well-known for his role in the film 'Aliens' has passed away at the age of 68 due to health issues arising from coronavirus.

Jay Benedict

Actor Jay Benedict, who was known for his work in the film Aliens, has passed away at the age of 68. The actor was suffering from health complications due to the coronavirus which led to his tragic demise on April 4, 2020. Benedict's official website issued a public statement where it was revealed that the actor has passed away. 

John Benedict passes away at 68 

John Benedict was married to actress Phoebe Schofield. Both he and his wife ran a company together named 'Sync or Swim', which provided post-production audio replacements for films and television series. The company was also working currently on a number of projects like Downtown Abbey & Dickensian. A number of netizens and celebrities have expressed their grief over Jay Benedict's passing on social media. Actor Vicki Michelle and John Challis have also expressed their grief. 

