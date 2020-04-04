'The Flash' Actor Grant Gustin 'devastated' After Logan Williams Passes Away At 16

The Flash actor Grant Gustin took to his social media and posted a picture of actor Logan Williams who passed away at 16 years of age. Logan Williams played the role of young Barry Allen in the popular television series The Flash. Grant Gustin plays the grown-up version of Barry Allen in the television show. While breaking the sad news on his Instagram, he mentioned the time he met Logan Williams in 2014.

The Flash actor pays tribute

On his Instagram account, Grant Gustin wrote that he was deeply saddened by the demise of the actor. He wrote, ‘Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set.’

Grant Gustin further wrote that he is praying for Logan Williams family, who must be going through a tough time. He mentioned, ‘My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.’

Actor John Wesley Shipp who played the character of Barry Allen’s father in the remake of The Flash also paid his tribute to the young actor. John Wesley Shipp played the role of Barry Allen in the 1990s adaptation of the show. On his social media account, John Wesley Shipp mentioned that Logan Williams was a committed actor. He also mentioned that he felt heartsick after hearing about the news.

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020

Logan Williams passes away

The news of actor Logan Williams demise was reportedly confirmed by his mother Marlyse Williams. It has been reported that The Flash actor Logan Williams passed away on Thursday, April 3, 2020. Though the cause of his demise hasn’t been disclosed, it has been reported that it was sudden death. Logan William’s mother stated that the family is absolutely devastated and that the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing is only making mourning his demise more difficult.

