Kourtney Kardashian Is Quitting 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' To Focus On Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame recently spoke up on all the drama that has been happening on the show. She spoke to her fans through her Twitter handle and also expressed her unwillingness to be associated with the show at the moment. She was of the opinion that she will be focusing on raising her children right.

Kourtney Kardashian quits the show?

Kourtney Kardashian recently put up a tweet about the current status of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and her intention to take a break from the show. Kourtney Kardashian wrote in the tweet that she will not be live-tweeting Keeping Up With The Kardashian tonight as she has decided to spend some quality time with her kids while they are on their spring break. She acknowledged how people have been talking about her work ethics. She said she has to make a point clear that raising children is a full-fledged job as well. She pointed out how it is one of the toughest and most rewarding jobs that she has ever had to do. She tweeted that she has decided to focus on her kids and their upbringing. Kourtney Kardashian also spoke about focusing on her lifestyle brand which is all about healthy balance for living the best life.

I won’t be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I’m spending time with my kids while they are on spring break. I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well. In fact, — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) April 3, 2020

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s intense fight

Kourtney Kardashian's decision to quit the show came in after Kim and Kourtney got into an ugly fistfight. Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian ended up getting into a physical fight with each other after a huge argument. Kourtney even scratched Kim so hard that she started bleeding in certain places.

