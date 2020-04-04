The Debate
Kourtney Kardashian Is Quitting 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' To Focus On Her Kids

Hollywood News

Kourtney Kardashian recently tweeted about quitting the show owing to the recent physical fight with Kim Kardashian. Have a look at what she said in the tweet.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
kourtney kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame recently spoke up on all the drama that has been happening on the show. She spoke to her fans through her Twitter handle and also expressed her unwillingness to be associated with the show at the moment. She was of the opinion that she will be focusing on raising her children right.

Kourtney Kardashian quits the show?

Kourtney Kardashian recently put up a tweet about the current status of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and her intention to take a break from the show. Kourtney Kardashian wrote in the tweet that she will not be live-tweeting Keeping Up With The Kardashian tonight as she has decided to spend some quality time with her kids while they are on their spring break. She acknowledged how people have been talking about her work ethics. She said she has to make a point clear that raising children is a full-fledged job as well. She pointed out how it is one of the toughest and most rewarding jobs that she has ever had to do. She tweeted that she has decided to focus on her kids and their upbringing. Kourtney Kardashian also spoke about focusing on her lifestyle brand which is all about healthy balance for living the best life.

Read 'KUWTK 18' Starts Off With A Physical Fight As Kim Accuses Kendall, Kylie & Kourtney

Also read Kourtney Kardashian-Penelope Disick & Other Celebrity Mother-daughter Duo Spotted Twinning

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s intense fight

Kourtney Kardashian's decision to quit the show came in after Kim and Kourtney got into an ugly fistfight. Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian ended up getting into a physical fight with each other after a huge argument. Kourtney even scratched Kim so hard that she started bleeding in certain places.

Read Why Did Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Fight? Here's How This Explosive Fight Started

Also read Kim Kardashian And Kourtney Kardashian's Fight Ends Up Making Kris Jenner Cry

Image Courtesy: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
