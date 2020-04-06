'Jaws' Actor Lee Fierro Passes Away At 91 Due To Coronavirus

Lee Fierro, the actor known for portraying the grieving Mrs Kintner in the Steven Spielberg directorial 1975 film Jaws, has passed away due to coronavirus at the age of 91. Her demise was confirmed by Kevin Ryan who is an artistic director and board president for Island Theatre Workshop where Lee Fierro served for more than 40 years. Lee Fierro had reportedly shifted from her former home in Martha's Vineyard where the film Jaws was shot and was residing in Ohio.

Lee Fierro essayed the role of Mrs. Kintner in Jaws

Lee Fierro is known for her performance in Jaws as the grieving Mrs. Kintner, who was the mother to Alex Kintner which was portrayed by Jeffrey Voorhees. Alex Kinter had become the second victim to the killer shark in Jaws. In what can be touted as one of the most memorable scenes from Jaws, Lee Fierro as Mrs. Kintner goes to Police Chief Brody essayed by Roy Scheider and slaps him hard across the face for not letting the town know about the previous attacks done by the shark.

Lee Fierro as Mrs. Kintner can be seen telling Brody in the scene that he knew that there was a shark out there and that it is dangerous there but he still lets people go swimming on the beach. The scene from Jaws has Lee Fierro as Mrs. Kintner accusing Brody of the death of her son. Lee also essayed the role of Mrs. Kintner in the film Jaws: The Revenge which released in the year 1987.

Lee Fierro was also a mentor at Theatre Island Workshop

The Jaws actor had also served as an assistant director and board president at the Theatre Island Workshop. According to media reports, the Jaws actor also appeared in several theatre company productions. She has also mentored about more than 1000 children in the workshop. However, Lee's memory will always be cherished for her iconic performance as Mrs. Kintner in Jaws.

