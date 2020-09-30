Adam Sandler Up For Reuniting With Drew Barrymore, Says ‘anytime Drew Wants To’

Adam Sandler recently revealed that he is all up for reuniting with actor Drew Barrymore again for a movie. The two have earlier starred together in films like 50 First Dates, Blended, and The Wedding Singer. The Week Of actor hinted that he is all ready to collaborate with Drew for any future projects.

Adam Sandler on working with Drew Barrymore again

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, when Adam was quipped on the same, he replied by stating, ‘Of course.’ He further added that the Charlie’s Angels actor has just got to tell him whenever she feels like collaborating with him again and that he will definitely do it. Adam then went on to say that for now, Drew is busy with her The Drew Barrymore Show and that he loves her on the talk show. For the unversed, Adam has also helped Drew recreate a scene from their movie, 50 First Dates during the premiere of the show in mid-September.

Adam Sandler praises Drew Barrymore in her show

The Ridiculous 6 actor further praised Drew for her ability to ‘draw out the best’ in all her guests. He further went on to say that the Ever After: A Cinderella Story actor knows how to talk to her guests on her show. He also added how even he tends to open up while talking to Drew. Adam went on to say that she will do that with the whole world.

The actor further called Drew as ‘cool and solid as a rock.’ Meanwhile, Adam will soon be seen in the Netflix movie, Hubie Halloween which is touted to be a comedy flick. He will be seen opposite actor Julie Bowen who is known for her portrayal as Claire Dunphy in the show, Modern Family.

The two were also seen in the movie, Happy Gilmore in the year 1996. Adam also revealed in the same interview on working with Julie again in the movie. The Cobbler actor went on to say that he felt nice to be with her again for this movie. He hinted that during the shooting of Happy Gilmore, they were just too overwhelmed with the idea of working in a movie whereas this time, they could complete the film as well as talk to each other about other things.

