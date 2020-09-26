Drew Barrymore's Net Worth: Check Out How Well Off 'The Drew Barrymore Show' Host Is

Drew Barrymore kick-started her career as a child when she debuted with a feature film in 1980 titled, Altered States. Drew was just six years old when she was roped in for Steven Spielberg's film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982. After this, she rose to fame.

Barrymore released an autobiography titled, Little Girl Lost when she was 16. The actor has been a part of several films in her illustrious career. Having a slew of movies in the pipeline, here's a look at Drew Barrymore's net worth.

Drew Barrymore's net worth

As per the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Drew Barrymore's net worth is Rs 936 crore ($125 million). Drew Barrymore's income is apprehensive of her appearances in films, her talk show; and several brand endorsements. She has been on the face of several magazines too. Drew Barrymore's Instagram gives a peek into her events and several other ventures.

In 2020, the actor launched her new talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. On Friday, she reunited with her ex-husband, Tom Green on her show. Meanwhile, Drew's notable work is in movies like The Wedding Singer, Ever After: A Cinderella Story, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Riding in Cars with Boys. Barrymore is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, The Stand-In. Helmed by Jamie Babbit, the release date was pushed due to the pandemic.

Drew thanks @TomGreenLive for one of her best night's of sleep as they reconnect face-to-face for the first time in 15 years.



Watch more today on #DrewBarrymoreShow: https://t.co/x6FtkmBBZ6 pic.twitter.com/zy1WgWMe0m — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) September 25, 2020

Drew was born on February 22, 1975, to American actors, John Drew Barrymore and Jaid Barrymore. The report of Celebrity Net Worth further added that Drew Barrymore had movie stardom in her blood from the very beginning, as she is a member of one of the most famous acting families in show business. However, she had a troubled childhood and also went to rehab at 13, stated the report.

As far as her social media updates are concerned, Drew recently posted an array of pictures with Arie L. Kopelman on the occasion of the latter's birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Poppy!!!! (Olive and Frankie’s grandfather!) you are the greatest man! And I love you so much!". Take a look.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

