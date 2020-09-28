SZA To Grace 'The Drew Barrymore Show' With Her Performance Of Drew Barrymore Track Soon

SZA released Drew Barrymore track along with her 2017 breakout album CTRL. The singer, the rapper will soon be able to perform the track in front of the inspiration for the song, Drew herself. SZA is going to perform her hit song on CBS network for The Drew Barrymore Show. The network confirmed the appearance to Variety, as per a report.

SZA to perform Drew Barrymore track on The Drew Barrymore Show

SZA’s track Drew Barrymore released back in 2017 and also saw a cameo from the actress herself. A few minutes into the video and one can see Drew’s blink and miss cameo in the music video. The actor walks past SZA and the latter continues to watch Drew smile and walk away. According to SZA’s past interview, Drew was her ‘endless inspiration’ as SZA grew up watching the actress tell tens of stories in the 90s. SZA told this to The Huff Post in an interview after her song released in 2017. SZA continued to reveal in the interview that many of Drew’s stories in films were relatable, citing the example of Never Been Kissed. SZA also added that like the end of the movie, she felt like it was her own win.

Coming back to her appearance on The Dre Barrymore Show, SZA will be performing the song after quite some time. She is reported to perform other songs as well, according to a report in Variety. When SZA breakout album CTRL released, listeners enjoyed songs from popular artists like Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, James Fauntleroy and Isaiah Rashad. All the aforementioned artists have guest appeared in many tracks in the album CTRL.

In recent feats, SZA released her track Hit Different. The track was accompanied with a rustic music video as well. Apart from numbing lyrics shot on junkyards, the track also has bits of choreography. The song was reportedly produced by The Neptunes and also featured Ty Dolla $ign.

The Drew Barrymore Show is a weekday affair and follows the format of interviews/talk show. It also features performances by several artists. This time as well, along with SZA, other guests include Julianne Moore, Bethenny Frankel, Nicole Richie and Jason Sudeikis. The show airs Monday to Friday.

Watch the music video here-

