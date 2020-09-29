Julianne Moore Reveals The Secret Behind Her 17 Years Of Marriage To Bart Freundlich, Read

Julianne Moore has had a successful married life for 17 years now with Bart Freundlich whom she knows for 24 years. While many marvelled at their long marriage, others wanted to know the secret behind it. Recently on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, she revealed the secret behind her 17-year long marriage. Here's what this is about.

Julianne Moore reveals the secret behind her long-lasting marriage

Julianne Moore was the guest star for Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. When the host, another Hollywood fame, Drew Barrymore asked her to reveal her secret to such a long marriage, the actor replied that both of the partners need to want to stay married. She elaborated that there have been marriages where one of them did not want to make it work.

Another secret that Julianne Moore revealed for a long-lasting marriage is "they have to make you laugh". She also pointed out anything else is just "deadly". Moore added that someone had recently asked her if it feels like a long time and strangely she did not feel so. Even if her children are 18 and 22, it does not feel like a long time for the actor.

Julianne Moore also stressed the importance of marriage. According to her marriage is the "container" for a family. She said that a legal marriage is a way of letting the world know of one's commitment to another. She also said how her "container" looks very good at the moment with one of their children finishing college and the other who will join in about two years.

Also Read: Julianne Moore Clocks 17th Wedding Anniversary With Hubby, Sums Up Her Marriage In A Note

In other news, Julianne Moore met her husband Bart Freundlich in 1996 when he was directing her in the movie The Myth of Fingerprints. He is a popular American film and television director, screenwriter and film producer. They tied the knot in 2003 and have two kids together, older son Caleb and younger daughter, Liv. While Caleb is studying for his masters in music/screen scoring at NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, Liv is a freshman in Ilinois' Northwestern University.

Also Read: SZA To Grace 'The Drew Barrymore Show' With Her Performance Of Drew Barrymore Track Soon

Also Read: Drew Barrymore Reunites With Ex-hubby Tom On Her Show; Recalls Fondest Memories With Him

Also Read: Paris Hilton Opens Up About Solitary Confinement And PTSD On Drew Barrymore's Talk Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.