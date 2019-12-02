Jennifer Aniston's Posts A Sweet Message On Her Insta For Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston posted a sweet message for her Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler. Jennifer gave a shoutout to Sandler’s new movie Uncut Gems through her Instagram story. Read on to know more about Jennifer’s story here.

Jennifer Aniston’s sweet post for Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated her annual Thanksgiving dinner with her friends and family members. Apart from this, the FRIENDS actor also pulled a hilarious revenge prank on her friend Jimmy Kimmel during her Thanksgiving dinner party. Jennifer Aniston, since joining Instagram, has been constantly supporting her friends and spreading love. Jen recently posted a sweet story for her Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler.

In her post, Jennifer Aniston gave a shoutout to Adam Sandler’s new film Uncut Gems. She posted a story and said she just saw Uncut Gems and her mind is blown. Jennifer posted a story of a leading US news daily that recently interviewed the 51st Dates actor. In the official post of this daily, Jennifer’s quote about Sandler has also been included. Jennifer Aniston’s quote for the interview states that Sandler leads his life with loyalty as his motto. Check out Jennifer’s sweet story for Adam Sandler here.

Jennifer Aniston is currently working with her FRIENDS co-star Reese Witherspoon for Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. In this Apple TV+ series Jennifer Aniston plays the role of Alex Levy a Morning Show anchor who then faces competition from a rival field reporter. Reese Witherspoon plays the role of this rival field reporter Bradley Jackson. The show has been well received by the audience and the critics. Fans of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are especially enjoying the camaraderie between the two co-stars as they are seen back on the screen after a very long time.

