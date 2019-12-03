Uncut Gems: All You Need To Know About Adam Sandler And Julia Fox Starrer

Uncut Gems is a crime thriller movie made by the Safdie brothers, Josh and Benny Safdie to see a December 13 release this year in the USA. The movie features Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, the Weeknd, Kevin Garnett, the Frozen star Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, and Eric Bogosian in the pivotal roles. Uncut Gems was screened at the 29th Gotham Independent Film Project Awards (aka annual IFP Gotham Awards) this year and had received three nominations in Best Feature, Best Actor for Adam Sandler and Breakthrough Actor for Julia Fox categories.

Although for the Indian audience, the movie could be watched through the OTT platform Netflix. The awards were conducted yesterday on December 2 and are an important event for the independent filmmakers as the focus of the Gotham Awards are on the individual filmmakers with panel members consisting of reputed journalists and filmmakers. The distributor for Uncut Gems is A24 which dominated the award show with 14 nominations this year.

29th Gotham Award winners

Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story won the maximum of four awards at yesterday's awards show held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Marriage Story grabbed the Best Feature and Best Actor for Adam Driver. While Taylor Russell gained the Breakthrough Actor award for Waves, Awkwafina received the Best Actress award for The Farewell, Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre, as the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award for The Mustang.

All about Uncut Gems

According to the latest news, Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems is being re-Classified as drama for its entry into the Golden Globes. The Golden Nominations will be soon declared on Decem ber 9 while the 77th edition of Golden Globes will take place on January 5, 2020, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with hosting by Ricky Gervais. The story of uncut Gems is basically about a jewellery store owner who is also a compulsive gambler portrayed by Adam Sandler who is scraping ends to pay off his debts.

Uncut Gems was nominated for three Gotham Awards along with five Independent Spirit Awards, including Best Film, Best Male Lead for Sandler, Best Script for Ronald Bronstein and the Safdie brothers, best editing for Bronstein and Benny Safdie, and Best Director for brothers Benny and Josh Safdie. Adam Sandler's buddy and co-star Jennifer Aniston also gave a shout out on her Instagram to Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems wishing him good luck for his nomination as the best actor at the Gotham Awards.

