Adam Sandler's Wife Jackie Supports Various Social Causes; Know More About The Actor

The Wrong Missy is a Netflix film that released on May 13, 2020. Adam Sandler‘s wife Jackie Sandler played the role of 'The Barracuda', in the film. Jackie Sandler in The Wrong Missy is a competitive coworker of David Spade, who plays the lead role of Tim Morris. The Wrong Missy also stars David Spade, Lauren Lapkus, and Nick Swardson in pivotal roles.

Who is Adam Sandler’s wife Jackie Sandler?

Adam Sandler’s wife Jackie Samantha Titone was born in 1974 in Coral Springs, Florida. Jackie Sandler is of Italian descent and was born to an attorney and a state legislator. The 46-year actor began her fashion and modelling career when she was in High School. After Jackie Sandler’s graduation, she moved to Brazil to pursue modelling, and was quite successful.

Adam Sandler's wife, Jackie Sandler got her first role in motion pictures through actor and director Rob Schneider. Jackie’s onscreen debut was in the movie Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo in which she played the role of "Sally". Through her role in Deuce Bigalow Jackie met Rob Schneider's friend and colleague, Adam Sandler. Adam Sandler gave Jackie a role in one of his movies called Big Daddy.

Some other Jackie Sandler movie appearances include 50 First Dates, Eight Crazy Nights, Grown Ups, Murder Mystery, Pixels, Blended, and many more. Adam Sandler’s wife Jackie Sandler is also credited as one of the music assistants for Big Daddy. Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler began dating since Big Daddy. Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler tied the knot in 2003 and they now have two daughters, Sadie Madison born in 2006, and Sunny Madeline born in 2008.

What is Jackie Sandler net worth?

According to the reports on a media portal, Jackie Sandler’s net worth has been reported somewhere between $1 Million - $5 Million. The couple has reportedly donated $1 million to the Boys and Girls Club in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Jackie Sandler’s role in The Wrong Missy is notable in comparison to many of her other roles. It is not just a small part, but one of the main characters. Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler also reportedly support foundations like Autism Speaks, Life Rolls on Foundation, Ante Up for Africa, and Toys for Tots.

