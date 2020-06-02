Here's Drake's Huge Net Worth As He Donates $100,000 To Bail Black Lives Matter Protestors

Aubrey Drake Graham, popularly known as Drake, is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter and actor. He initially gained recognition as an actor with his role in the television series, Degrassi: The Next Generation in 2001. He released a mixtape- Room for Improvement in 2006 and then went on to release a slew of music albums. Being one of the most celebrated personalities in the music fraternity, here's a look at Drake's net worth in 2020.

Drake's net worth in 2020

As per reports, Drake's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 1303.39 crore. ($170 Million). Drake's net worth is also apprehensive of his innumerable brand endorsements. Drake signed a recording contract with Young Money Entertainment, and in 2010, released his debut album, Thank Me Later.

In his stellar career, Drake has collaborated with biggies like Rihanna, Travis Scott, Mia, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Eminem and many more. Drake has bagged many laurels as well, at prestigious events.

Also Read | Drake joins in on 'All In Challenge' after being nominated by Bucs star Tom Brady

Drake's songs

As per reports, Drake's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge when his first commercial mixtape, If You're Reading This It's Too Late in 2015, earned a platinum certification in the US. After that, Drake's songs, Views 2016, More Life 2017, reportedly also set multiple streaming records.

In 2018, Drake released the double album, Scorpion, which was again a massive hit. And now, Drake's very recent release, Dark Lane Demo Tapes has hit the bullseye. The number has a staggering number of views online.

Also Read | Drake apologises to Kylie Jenner for insults in leaked song; says 'The song was scrapped'

Aubrey Graham Drake was born in Toronto, Ontario on October 24, 1986. Reports have it that his parents split when he was only 5 years old, and then Drake went on to live with his mother in Toronto. His father was a drummer and moved to Memphis after the divorce to find work. Drake was 15 years old when he began acting in a television series, and today he is reported to be one of the richest rappers in the industry.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner laughs off Drake's 'side piece' controversy after Drake apologizes

As per current updates, singer-rapper Drake took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of the receipt of his contribution to the Black Lives Matter protestors. He donated a sum of $100,000 to The National Bail Out. His donation came in response to collaborator and fellow Torontonian Mustafa the Poet, who himself donated $400 and tagged both Drake and The Weeknd in an Instagram stories post.

Also Read | Drake Bell takes fans down the memory lane with his new 'Wipe It Down' challenge

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.