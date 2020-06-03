Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan's Combined Net Worth Prove They Are B-town's 'Abhimaan'

Amitabh Bachchan made his acting debut in the year 1969 with the film, Saat Hindustani and ever since then has not looked back. In a career spanning of more than 50 years, the 'Shehanshah of Bollywood' has given the industry more than 200 films and created a niche for himself with his quintessential acting prowess.

Amitabh married Jaya in the year 1973, and the duo is touted to be one of the strongest and evergreen couples of Bollywood. Here's a look at Amitabh Bachchan's net worth and Jaya Bachchan's net worth in 2020.

Amitabh Bachchan's net worth in 2020

As per several reports, Amitabh Bachchan's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 3066.8 crore. ($400 Million) Amitabh Bachchan's net worth is apprehensive of his innumerable brand endorsements. Amitabh, known to portray commendable characters on-screen, is touted to be one of the highest-paid stars in Bollywood today. The 77-year-old is actively a part of many films, projects and shows even today.

Amitabh Bachchan, fondly called 'Big B' debuted in 1969. However, he rose to fame with his appearance in the movie, Zanjeer, which earned him his first Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor. After that he did back to back films like Deewar, Sholay, Kaala Pathar, Abhimaan, Namak Haraam and many more. His film, Sholay is a massive hit even today.

His net worth is also a reflection of his contribution to Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B has been hosting the show for years now. Kaun Banega Crorepati has gigantic viewership and Amitabh Bachchan's interaction with people on the show sets the internet blazing.

Jaya Bachchan's net worth

As per a report of trends celebs now, Jaya Bachchan's net worth is somewhere around Rs 7.66 crore to Rs 38.33 crore as of 2019. ($1Million - $5Million) Jaya Bachchan's net worth in 2020 has not been not reported yet. Jaya Bachchan debuted in Bollywood in the year 1963 with the movie, Mahanagar. However, Jaya shot to fame with her second movie Guddi. Some of her notable performances are in movies like Uphaar, Koshish, Kora Kagaz amongst others.

Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan's combined net worth

While Amitabh Bachchan's net worth is reported to be Rs 3066.8 crore ($400 Million), Jaya Bachchan's net worth 2019 stats, on the other hand, suggest that the actor makes somewhere between Rs 7.66 crore to Rs 38.33 crore ($1Million - $5Million). By looking at the two reported figures, it is evident that Bollywood's evergreen couple, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's combined net worth is staggering.

The beloved couple, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary today, Wednesday, June 3. Pictures of the two are flaring all over the internet. Fans and their colleagues from the industry have taken to social media to outpour wishes for the couple.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

