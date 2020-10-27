Adele And SNL Face Backlash After 'African Tourism' Skit, Netizens Call It 'tone-deaf'

Saturday Night Live hosted by Adele is facing major backlash from fans over their 'African Tourism' skit. The skit showcased Adele and other SNL comedians endorsing African Tourism but many found the skit 'tone-deaf'. They took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the entire segment.

Adele's SNL skit on Africa tourism faces flak

In the African Tourism SNL skit, Adele and other SNL comics are seen talking about why tourists must visit Africa. Behind the women, fans see tall African men being pampered by white women. In one part, an African man is seen carrying a white woman as well. The sketch seemed to make fun of white women's fancy of men from African descent. The sketch was highly criticised by many and was labelled 'over-sexual' and 'racist' by fans.

Adele was also not able to control her laughter throughout the sketch and is seen laughing many times. Fans also found this quite saddening. Many labelled the sketch to be 'tone-deaf' especially keeping in mind all the problems African nations have been going through. Many fans took to Twitter to showcase their disapproval over Adele in Africa Tourism Skit.

One fan wrote - 'Did I really just see a sketch about white women using Africa as their buffet for oversexed and overendowed African "tribesmen" who carry them around on their shoulders starring Adele fresh off a Bantu knot minstrel show outrage? Truly unbelievable.' Many fans thought the same. Take a look at the responses on Twitter:

#SNL Did I really just see a sketch about white women using Africa as their buffet for oversexed and overendowed African "tribesmen" who carry them around on their shoulders starring Adele fresh off a Bantu knot minstrel show outrage? Truly unbelievable. #readtheroom pic.twitter.com/wc8Yw5N2F3 — Aretha (@amightystream) October 25, 2020

I’m honestly shocked that SNL thought it was appropriate to air that Africa skit with Adele... — #blacklivesmatter (@_bigredxx) October 25, 2020

Never thought I’d hate Adele and stop watching SNL but I really think that was an innappropriate sketch about “Africa” — Masheke 🤙🏾 Made in 🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲 (@MashekeMalimba) October 26, 2020

Cancel SNL again for that Africa skit with Adele. — Prince Shakur (@prshakur) October 25, 2020

Adele needs a better PR person bc sis.. what made you think that was a good idea? SNL also very tone deaf and ignorant of the current events happening in Africa right now. — posted (at da house) malone (@xmaeghanelaine) October 26, 2020

This isn't the first time Adele has come under fire for mistreating the African culture. A while back, the singer posted an image sporting Bantu knots. The post was captioned - 'Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London'. Take a look:

After this image, many accused the singer of cultural appropriation. Many fans also took to Twitter to add that wearing the Bantu Knots and doing the SNL sketch was beyond appropriate for an English person. One fan joked 'You know Adele’s bachelorette dress was really really good. The only thing I would add is some Bantu knots'. Take a look:

You know Adele’s bachelorette dress was really really good. The only thing I would add is some Bantu knots 🥴 — Plague Clown (@TatsuTatsu13) October 25, 2020

