Adele Announces New Album Five Years After The Release Of '25'

Adele has reportedly announced the release of her new album at a wedding party, five years since the release of her last album 25. The American pop singer is set to return this year, as has also been officially confirmed by her manager in a statement two weeks ago.

According to the reports, the artist was performing at one of her friend’s weddings when she paused to break the thrilling news to her fans. She told everyone present at the event that they should expect a brand-new Adele album releasing in September. She then performed the song Rolling In The Deep from her 2011 album Vazquez Sounds for the audience.

🚨 @Adele is coming!



The singer was filmed saying “expect my album in September” at her friend’s wedding party. pic.twitter.com/Zj0Ir76W2z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 16, 2020

Adele’s manager Jonathan Dickins confirmed to the media that the singer is all set to finally release the follow up to her 2015 album 25. He further added that the sooner the album was out, the better it would be for Adele’s fanbase who have been waiting for her brand-new composition to come out for quite a few years.

The singer made one such announcement last year when she turned 31 in May, she hinted onstage amid a performance that new music was on the way. She said to her fans that the previous year was a challenging one for her, and she had tried her hardest to cope with the struggles to keep up with the music industry. She had further hinted that her new album could be titled 30, and it will be a pure drum and bass record, confirmed reports.

Singer split with her husband last year

The singer announced last year that she had separated from her husband, Simon Konecki, and her representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed the news officially to the audience. The duo announced that Adele and her partner have separated, they, however, are committed to raising their son together lovingly. They further elaborated that the artist asks for privacy and would make no further comment, stated reports.

Adele's fans have been thrilled on Twitter and have left mixed responses to the news. Some of the reactions indicated the stall of albums by the other artists if Adele released her own. Here are some of the reactions that depict how the online community reacted to the news.

Y’all hear that? That’s everybody canceling their September releases — Jenkai’s child (@OGaboton) February 16, 2020

all the girls better release before then — kev (@icedrippin) February 16, 2020

adelegend coming to end all of our faves, snatch wigs & grammy’s omg 🥺 — christian (@3dans1ben) February 16, 2020

Nice of her to warn the other girlies 7 months in advance — Fred 🤡 (@BozoAdkins) February 16, 2020

Coming to end everyone 💀 — a (@adeleoutdid) February 16, 2020

