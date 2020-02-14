Skrillex's Best Tracks That All EDM Music Fans Must Listen To

Skrillex is undoubtedly one of the biggest game-changers in the electronic music scene. After releasing his ‘Gypsyhook EP’ in the year 2009 under his real name Sonny, the superstar known as Skrillex was born.

Throughout his career, Skrillex has won six Grammy awards and has also garnered a lot of success alongside Diplo, who together create one of dance music’s most formidable duos Jack Ü. We have gathered some of the best tracks from his illustrious career.

My Name is Skrillex

The song My Name is Skrillex is the most literal and quite possibly one of the coolest from his releases. With a sound quite reminiscent of French duo Justice, the song echoes his guitar-heavy past. The song is absolutely delicious and a must-listen for any fan who hopped on the Skrillex train after 2010.

With You, Friends (Long Drive)

Even in his early days, Skrillex loved to show off his softer side with his songs. The songwriter in him peeps out on lyrics like, Please tell my lover I'm down on my knees / and I really really miss you / Oh, I love you. The romantic message is lost in the vocal chops and it demonstrates Skrill's affinity for using the voice as an electronic instrument. Also, the emotional impact remains throughout the song's soft piano melody.

First Of The Year (Equinox)

The song First Of The Year is one of Skrillex' hardest-hitting songs ever. The drop, which a moment in music for which Skrillex has been crowned as King, is the sound of a complete mental breakdown. The video is equally alarming and was nominated for the Grammy Best Short Form Music Video.

Weekends

One of the Skrillex’s first releases under the Skrillex moniker and Sirah, the song stands strong as one of his best. It is not his most complex composition, but also one of the catchiest in his catalogue. The song also helped ushers in the familiar American dubstep sound.

Summit

The song Summit sounds like a video game. It is also featured in the web-based Skrillex Quest, created by the dubstep king in collaboration with browser-adventure builder John Oda in 2012. While the song still carries Skrillex's signature edge, it also has vocals from Skrillex's then-girlfriend Ellie Goulding.

