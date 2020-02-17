Justin Bieber Shaves His 'mustashio'; Calls His New Avatar ‘Baby Face Bieb’

It has been five years since Justin Bieber dropped his last album and, since then, his personal life has gone through a lot of changes too. One of the biggest changes in his life was marrying Hailey Baldwin. After his wedding to Hailey, Justin dropped a new album on February 14, 2020, as a tribute to his wife. After this, fans are now speculating that Justin and Hailey are expecting a child, and all of this is making his fans feel more connected to him as he is facing problems and situations that fans his age also go through. But on February 16, 2020, he changed one more thing that will make his fans feel more connected to him. He shaved his moustache and went back to his old look. Take a look at it here.

Justin Bieber goes back to ‘Baby Face Bieb’

Justin Bieber has finally ditched his moustache. Ha captioned to picture by writing “I shaved. MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time”. We can also see captions on the image where Justin has written “Baby face BIEB” in a burgundy text.

He also shared a video of him shaving his "MUSTASHIO" on his Instagram story where he plays The Rolling Stones' iconic track Miss You. In the second video, we can see him shaving the moustache to Kelly Clarkson‘s Since U Been Gone. After this, in the third video, we see him keep the razor as Hit The Road Jack by Ray Charles plays in the background. His wife Hailey Baldwin, who was reportedly not a fan of the moustache, commented on the picture by writing “yeeeeee😍”.

(Image courtesy: Justin Bieber Instagram)

