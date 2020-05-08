Adele's Brand Value And Massive Net Worth Has Spiked Since Her Stunning Makeover; Details

Adele Laurie Adkins, known by her popular name- Adele, is an English singer, songwriter from Tottenham, England. She has now become one of the most celebrated singers of all time. With a slew of commendable numbers under her belt, here's a look at Adele's net worth in 2020.

Adele's net worth 2020

Adele debuted the music world with her album titled 19, in 2008 which reported to being a commercial and critical success. The number has hit staggering views online. Several reports state that the song was certified eight times platinum in the UK, and three times platinum in the US. Adele has mesmerised the audience with her indelible melodious voice over the years, and her songs are reported to strike the right chord amongst fans.

As per several reports, Adele's net worth is somewhere around Rs 1226.72- 1456.73 ($160-190 million) Adele's net worth is apprehensive of her several endorsements too. As per reports, Adele's net worth has landed her on the 'Sunday Times Rich List' as the second richest musician in the UK, after Ed Sheeran. Adele reportedly churned a phenomenal amount of money on the back of her last tour- ‘Hello’ that wrapped up in London in June 2017. Adele's income is also a reflection of her numerous stage performances that left fans swooning.

Meanwhile, Adele began her professional music career in 2008 with her debut album, 19 which featured two popular lead singles Hometown Glory and Chasing Pavements which earned her overnight fame. Moreover, the same year, she reportedly signed a deal with Columbia Records and XL Recordings for her foray into the United States. Adele's songs like Hello, Send My Love(To Your New Lover), Rolling In The Deep, Skyfall, Set Fire To Rain, Someone Like You amongst others have all hit the bullseye with more than 550 million views on YouTube.

The singer recently hit the headlines as the news of her not having a prenuptial agreement with her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Simon Konecki took the internet by storm. As per reports, the divorce between the two stars has been all the more tangled and complex as Simon Konecki may be entitled to a portion of her money and assets. However, reports claim that a judge in LA has granted details of their divorce agreement.

Moreover, Adele turned a year older on May 5. She shared a sweet message with a photo that shows her standing in a simple black dress and heels. Through the caption, she thanked fans for the wishes and also broke the internet with her stunning weight loss transformation. Take a look.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

