With Staggering Views On Each Of Their Albums, Here's Blackpink's Net Worth In 2020

The South Korean girl band titled Blackpink has evolved to become one of the most significant K-Pop bands within a short span of four years. Comprising four artists, Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo, Blackpink enjoys a gigantic fan following across the globe and on social media too. Here's a look at Blackpink's net worth in 2020.

Blackpink's net worth 2020

The South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, features four members namely, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The power-packed group debuted in 2016, with their hit single album titled Square One, which has a staggering 482 million views online. Several reports state that Blackpink's net worth in 2020 as a whole team is somewhere around Rs 245 crore ($32 million). Reports claim that Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa's individual net worth is estimated to be Rs 61 crore ($8 million).

Blackpink's other album titled Whistle also received massive love. Their song Boombayah reportedly became the first number-one hit on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart. Blackpink's net worth is also apprehensive of the traffic their songs get online. Reports say that as of 2019, Blackpink happened to be one of the most-subscribed music groups on YouTube.

The Blackpink girl gang has received many laurels for the same. They were hailed as the New Artist of the Year at the 31st Golden Disc Awards and the 26th Seoul Music Awards too. Their songs Kill This Love, Ddu-Du- Ddu-Du are reported to have hit the bullseye. Ddu-Du- Ddu-Du was the most-viewed Korean music video in the first 24 hours of its release on YouTube.

Blackpink is one of the most celebrated girl groups from South Korea and has entered the US market too. After the success of Square One, the young ladies later released the second album titled Square Two which received equal love as the earlier one. In 2018, they also collaborated with the singer Dua Lips for the song Kiss And Makeup. The lively number has hit 132 million views online. It reportedly also debuted at no. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at no. 36 on the UK Singles Chart. And then, Blackpink's songs became fans' favourite. The four youngsters also went on for tours, to entertain the audience.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra to Lady Gaga: Most iconic 'Met Gala 2019' looks that are unforgettable

Also Read | BLACKPINK member Jennie takes the internet by storm after posting 59 selfies in 5 minutes

In 2019, Jennie, out of the four young stars, came up with her own single titled Solo. Jennie's song has a whooping number of 450 million views. Moreover, In 2019, Blackpink's net worth was reported to see an upsurge as they made their American debut at the UMG’s Grammy Artist Showcase. They then went on to appear on several shows too.

Also Read | BLACKPINK is on Lady Gaga's Chromatica and fans are going crazy over it!

Also Read | Randeep Hooda & Chris Hemsworth's fight practice video during 'Extraction' is unmissable

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.