Tom Hanks' Son Chet Hanks Gets Flirty With Adele On Instagram; Read Details Here

Adele has found a new admirer in Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks. The Empire actor has urged Adele to slide into DMs after the singer’s picture in a Jamaican flag bikini went viral on Instagram. Chet Hanks chose to make this post while speaking Jamaican Patios.

Adele created a stir on Instagram recently when she uploaded a picture of herself Jamaican flag bikini and Bantu knots. While many people criticised this picture and called out Adele for cultural appropriation, some people supported her picture. Amidst this controversy, a new fan entered in Adele’s fandom.

Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks is the British singer’s latest admirer. The Project X actor recently took to Instagram and flirted with Adele. In this video, Chet Hanks was blasting Adele’s song Set Fire to the Rain in his car and bopping his head to the tune. Soon he lowered the voice of the song and spoke in Jamaican Patios.

In the video, Chet Hanks said, “Adele Adele Adele! You know me say ah pree you from long time, but after me see yah picture wah deh, it sweet me”. Through the video, Chet Hanks was referring to Adele’s latest Instagram post. In reference to the post, he also said, “Me nah tell no lie, my girl, hairstyle fit ya. Big up yourself and uh, hit me in my DMs”.

Tom Hanks’ son made his intentions clear by addressing his caption to the media portal. In this caption, Chet Hanks tagged a media portal’s Instagram handle and urged them to tell Adele to text him on Instagram. He also said that he wants to talk to her about something and ended his caption by adding “JMJMJMJMJMJMJMJM”.

It will be interesting to see whether Adele ends up sliding into Chet Hanks’ DMs. Moving on, the controversy surrounding Adele’s Instagram post continues. As mentioned earlier, while many came out in support of Adele many people called out the Hello singer for cultural appropriation.

Adele had posted this picture for the annual Notting Hill festival in London. She wrote, “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London”. The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that celebrates Caribbean heritage and culture. But the carnival was unfortunately cancelled to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

