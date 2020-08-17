Adele Reveals About The Book Which Changed Her Mindset From 'stressed' To 'free'

The Rolling in The Deep singer Adele took to her Instagram on Saturday, August 14 to shower all the praises for author Glennon Doyle. She spoke about Doyle’s memoir called Untamed and revealed how the book changed her mindset completely. The 32-year-old singer seems to have given the world a major surprise with her recent transformation and the singer is all set to share some more of her empowering secrets in the form of a book recommendation. Read on.

Adele's book recommendation that will "shake your brain"

Adele showcased a pic of the book by Glennon Doyle called Untamed and wrote in her caption that the book will shake your brain. She also mentioned that she felt like she flew right into her body for the very first time after reading the book. She quoted some lines from the book and also told her viewers to keep a highlighter in hand to mark the words, to refer back to them again. Adele went on to recommend the book for anyone who wants to better their life.

The book by Glennon Doyle is said to have many female empowerment thoughts and realities of life. The book definitely struck a chord with the Someone Like You singer as she went writing an elaborate caption recommending this book to her followers on Instagram. Adele mentions of being ready for herself and her future after she read Untamed by Glennon Doyle.

The book Untamed has received praises by many other Hollywood celebs like Mandy Moore, Chelsea Handler, and Reese Witherspoon, etc. The book is reportedly being adapted into a TV series as well. Here is a video showing the number of Hollywood celebs who read and recommended Doyle's book as a "must-read".

Adele's Instagram updates

Adele recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself where she looks unrecognizable according to most of her fans. In the picture posted, she hailed Beyonce as she was posing next to a frame from her film, Black Is King. Adele's transformation pictures have lately been leaving the audience inspired and motivated as well.

Previously, Adele had posted quirky pictures about how she looks after having a few ciders while she also shared a fun pic while fanning herself with a piece of small equipment and looking fascinated by it.

Promo Image courtesy: Adele Instagram

