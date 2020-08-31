Adele Sends A Surprise DM To A Fan; Says 'Absolutely Chuffed You Like My Music'

Adele took a fan completely by surprise by messaging him on Twitter through direct message. The fan had simply posted an image of Adele with the caption asking her to release new music soon. The singer responded to the fan by directly replying to him and thus taking him by surprise.

The fan posted the screenshot of the conversation on Twitter and was delighted to receive the message from Adele herself. The fan named Colyn Elliot was taken completely by surprise upon finding out that Adele has replied to his story and has even complimented him with words of encouragement.

Adele stuns a fan over Twitter by dropping a surprise DM in his inbox

The Twitter user shared a screenshot of the message received by Adele after he posted a story tagging the singer and asking her to release new music. Adele replied to Colyn by saying that she has been entertained by his Twitter account all through the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

She thus complimented him and added that she thinks that he is quite fun as a person. She also went on to say that she is “chuffed” or very pleased to know that he likes her music. Adele then went on to tell the Twitter user to keep loving life and said that it is quite lovely and infectious to see life form its way through every angle.

IM BAWLING MY EYES OUT pic.twitter.com/bjGoPCMxdF — Colyn (@colynelliott) August 29, 2020

Thus, Adele ended her chat with that short response and the Twitter user was delighted to receive a response directly from the singer. He shared it on Twitter and fans of Adele commented on how lucky he is to get a response directly from her. People also mentioned that they were quite jealous of him as he got a response from Adele; however, they were happy for him as they all shared the joy.

A few days ago, Adele posted a picture of herself wearing a bikini top in which she could be seen wearing a Jamaican flag styled clothing. Some users called her out on the choice of clothing calling it as inappropriate and offensive. However, some residents of Jamaica rubbished the criticism by mentioning that they live in Jamaica and they themselves don’t find it offensive in any way. The fans then continued to praise Adele for her incredible transformation and applauded her for her confidence.

