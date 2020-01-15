Adele's 'Skyfall' To Madonna's 'Die Another Day', James Bond Themed Iconic Songs

The James Bond songs series has reportedly undergone many changes over the years, but the filmmakers have never stopped asking the biggest pop singers of the day to record its theme songs. Adele, the latest member of the club, with her song titled Skyfall, created history in the music fraternity.

Fans across the globe made this song one of the most listened to albums online. Many of the James Bond songs also became the greatest hits. Have a look at all such songs that created headlines.

Iconic James Bond themed songs

Adele ( Skyfall)

Skyfall is the theme song of the James Bond film of the same name, performed by English singer-songwriter Adele. It was written by Adele and producer Paul Epworth and features orchestration by J. A. C. Redford. The film company Eon Productions invited the singer to work on the theme song in early 2011, a task that Adele accepted after reading the film's script. While composing the song, Adele and Epworth aimed to capture the mood and style of the other Bond themes, including dark and moody lyrics descriptive of the film's plot.

Read | Sam Smith opens up about coming out as non-binary in a 'homophobic' music industry

Sam Smith ( Writing's On The Wall)

Writing's on the Wall, sung by Sam Smith, was reportedly written for the release of the 2015 James Bond film Spectre. The music album was written by Smith and Jimmy Napes and released in 2015, creating a storm on the internet. Reports say that Sam Smith's song became the first Bond movie theme song to reach number one in the UK Singles Chart.

Read | Non-binary Singer Sam Smith Wants To Be Referred To As 'they' Not 'he'

Madonna ( Die Another Day)

For Pierce Brosnan's final run as James Bond, producers reportedly roped in Madonna, who was running high on the success of her back-to-back music albums. Madonna and a hip French producer Mirwais (who had worked on Music) together crafted the edgy electronic track titled Die Another Day. The music was a huge hit all over the world and marked to be the biggest Bond theme song ever.

Read | Madonna and 25-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams' relationship getting 'serious'

Shirley Bassey (Diamonds Are Forever)

Shirley Bassey is popularly known for her James Bond title songs. Shirley's song Diamonds Are Forever was reported to be from Sean Connery's final Bond flick. According to reports, Diamonds Are Forever returned to pop culture when Kanye West sampled the song for Diamonds From Sierra Leone.

Read | Madonna: Instagram Posts Of The Pop Singer Which Caused A Stir On The Internet

(Image source: Adele Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.