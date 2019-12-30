Madonna And 25-year-old Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams' Relationship Getting 'serious'

Madonna is considered one of the music industry's biggest superstars of all time. The singer has gone on to deliver several hit albums and is currently performing sold-out shows - something she's done for decades now. Recently, the star was seen with her boyfriend boarding a chartered plane and heading out for the next couple of shows on her line up.

Madonna and 25-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams' relationship is getting 'serious'

The 25-year-old Ahlamalik Williams is said to be Madonna’s boyfriend and the singer admitted to being in 'true love' with him. The couple have been spotted on several occasion and they seem very comfortable with each other. The singer has shared several photos of them having a good time on Instagram.

According to a report from an international news portal, the couple seems to be pretty serious about each other. Williams' father told the portal that his son and Madonna have been dating for a year now and they are very much serious about each other- that they are in love. The couple first met in 2015 when Williams auditioned for Madonna’s Rebel Heart tour. The pop star personally picked on Williams from the group.

The reports also claim that Madonna has met with the father and mother of the boy when they attended her show. The singer invited them over to her suite and had her personal chef cook for them as well. The father of Williams told the news portal that Madonna loves his son unconditionally, and strives to take good care of him.

