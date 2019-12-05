Adorable Pictures Of The Game Of Thrones Cast That You Should Not Miss

Game of Thrones is an American fantasy drama television show that spanned over eight years. The show that initially began in 2011 concluded this year in May. Game of Thrones is based on the novels titled ‎A Song of Ice and Fire‎ written by author George R. R. Martin. The show has a huge star cast who have often stated that they all very close to each other. The cast of the show would often post pictures together during premiers or while on the set. Many Hollywood biggies like Jason Momoa and Ed Sheeran have guest-starred in the show, while actors like Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage, amongst others, have starred in the television show. Check out some of the pictures posted by the cast of Game of Thrones.

The cast was often seen spending time together on the set of the show. Maisie Williams who plays the role of Arya Stark and fellow actor Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa are known to be best friends. In an interview, Maisie was heard saying that Sophie Turner is her best friend.

It was also revealed that Emilia Clarke, who plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen was vacationing with fellow GOT actor Rose Leslie, who played the role of Ygritte on the show. Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is often seen talking about how great his GOT co-star Emilia Clarke is. Momoa played the role of warlord Khal Drogo, who is the chief of a Dothraki Khalasar.

Netizens were heartbroken after the end of the show was announced, however, HBO has also announced a prequel to the show. The makers of GOT had previously announced a prequel which was tentatively named as Bloodmoon and The Long Night, and it revolved around the White Walkers. However, it has been reported that the show has been shelved. HBO recently announced another prequel to the show, House of Dragon, which might be the tentative name of the upcoming show. It has also been revealed that the new series will revolve around house Targaryen.

