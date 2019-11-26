Game Of Thrones Tweets 'Winter Is Coming' And Twitter Cannot Keep Calm

The popular series Game of Thrones ended this year after having fans anticipate the final season for about two years. The series was filled with twists and turns that were unpredictable and also quite controversial. Fans have a divided opinion on the final Game of Thrones season, while some miss the show some demand a remake of the show.

Game of Thrones' Twitter handle tweets 'Winter is Coming' and fans have a season 8 remake breakdown

The directors for season 8 of Game of Thrones David Benioff and D.B. Weiss received criticism from fans who claimed that the show had poor writing. However, the show changed the way we view television serials forever. Recently the makers are working on a prequel to the popular series and fans have been eager to get news about the new show. Previously, the fans made a petition signed by over a million people, to remake the final Game of Thrones season. The twitter handle of Game of Thrones recently posted the words ‘Winter Is Coming’ and fans rushed in with a series of tweets demanding for a remake or remarking on their disapproval for the final season. Here are some of the tweets that followed

Winter is coming. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 25, 2019

Thanks for reminding me how bad season 8 was. — 100T NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) November 25, 2019

I'm going to tell my kids this was the ending of Season 8 pic.twitter.com/mzLsuyg7gs — Meg Slay🔥🌹 (@megslay27) November 25, 2019

everyone in the replies rn: pic.twitter.com/XFYQ2djI30 — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) November 26, 2019

Me hoping this is a season 8 remake 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Qcf3IDugc5 — Ryan (@ATexanNamedRyan) November 25, 2019

is the real season 8 coming out now? — Mateus (@yetz1) November 25, 2019

*I'm* STILL waiting for the real final season of Lost... pic.twitter.com/11fVpcVfS5 — LongForTheSea 🏄‍♀️ 🇧🇸 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 (@SeasTheDay37) November 25, 2019

Winter is disappointing... Just like Season 8 — Broomy 🙏🏼 (@BroomyGraphics) November 25, 2019

let us have the stark spinoff cowards — selina 🐺👑 (@annaboleynes) November 25, 2019

Lol get over it already pic.twitter.com/4dlh0ACNOS — aria (@spideypoolrules) November 25, 2019

***remake of season 8 is coming*** fixed it for you ❄️ — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) November 25, 2019

When is the proper ending coming? — Goldy (@GoldGloveTV) November 26, 2019

