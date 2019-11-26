The Debate
Game Of Thrones Tweets 'Winter Is Coming' And Twitter Cannot Keep Calm

Television News

Game of Thrones recently became the centre of attraction when they recently tweeted and fans went in asking for a season 8 remake, read ahead to know more.

The popular series Game of Thrones ended this year after having fans anticipate the final season for about two years. The series was filled with twists and turns that were unpredictable and also quite controversial. Fans have a divided opinion on the final Game of Thrones season, while some miss the show some demand a remake of the show.

Game of Thrones' Twitter handle tweets 'Winter is Coming' and fans have a season 8 remake breakdown 

Also Read | Game Of Thrones Spin-off 'House Of Dragons' Under Production

The directors for season 8 of Game of Thrones David Benioff and D.B. Weiss received criticism from fans who claimed that the show had poor writing. However, the show changed the way we view television serials forever. Recently the makers are working on a prequel to the popular series and fans have been eager to get news about the new show. Previously, the fans made a petition signed by over a million people, to remake the final Game of Thrones season. The twitter handle of Game of Thrones recently posted the words ‘Winter Is Coming’ and fans rushed in with a series of tweets demanding for a remake or remarking on their disapproval for the final season. Here are some of the tweets that followed

Also Read | Game Of Thrones Had An Alternate Finale Shot, Says Kristofer Hivju

Also Read | Game Of Thrones: Top Three Books To Read Which Are Similar To GOT

 

 

 

