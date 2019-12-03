'Game Of Thrones' Ser Bronn A.k.a Jerome Flynn Spotted At A Cafe In Mumbai, Pic Goes Viral

Games of Thrones' actor Jerome Flynn a.k.a Ser Bronn was spotted at a bar in Khar, Mumbai. From the picture shared by writer Atul Khatri, the bar seems to be owned by his friend. Khatri wrote, "How cool! Ser Bronn of the Blackwater (Jerome Flynn) of #GameOfThrones at my friend's cafe in Khar, Mumbai some time back". In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt, while Atul's friend is wearing a black t-shirt. Both of them can be seen smiling ear to ear. Take a look at the picture below-

Ser Bronn of Blackwater spotted

How cool! Ser Bronn of the Blackwater (Jerome Flynn) of #GameOfThrones at my friend's cafe in Khar, Mumbai some time back pic.twitter.com/z5m7oVROY6 — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) December 2, 2019

Game of Thrones final season:

Game of Thrones Season 8 was the most controversial season among all in this cult TV series. While performances of the cast were appreciated, according to reports in a leading daily, the audience was unhappy with the poor writing. Creators of the show David Benioff and D.B Weiss were blamed for the apparently hasty execution of the plot of the show. There was a petition signed with 1.5 million signatures and they were asked to remake the final season all over again. But not all characters were bad in the final season according to the fans. One of the good character arc liked by the fans was of Sansa Stark whose ending was much better than the fans expected. Though she did not win the Iron Throne, she became the Queen in the North.

Meanwhile, around a month back, the Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn participates in the Extinction Rebellion protest in the United Kingdom.

