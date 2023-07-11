After Harry Styles, Taylor Swift Gets Attacked By A Flying Object At Her Concert

Taylor Swift joined Harry Styles and Bebe Rexha in the list of singers who got attacked by fans at their concert. She was seen cowering while walking through a gangway escorted by her crew. The audience present at her Denver show threw bracelets at her.

2 things you need to know

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour started on 17 March, this year.

Prior to her, Harry Styles and Bebe Rexha were also hit with objects at their concerts.

Taylor Swift gets thrown bracelets at her

A video of Taylor was shared on TikTok, which saw the audience throwing bracelets at the performer. Although the security personnel did their utmost to avoid the flying items, there was still the possibility of the Cruel Summer crooner being hit by them. Many fans were upset and dismayed by the actions of concertgoers, which is regrettably not the first time it has happened.

Fans throw bracelets at Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/HXu4ly5wVr — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 11, 2023

Following the release of the video, Taylor Swift supporters voiced their outrage and questioned the attendees' attitude for unintentionally harming their favourite musicians. While this fan behaviour results from their enthusiasm at witnessing the musicians they love, it is in no way appropriate or reasonable.

Other victims of concert attacks

With this, Taylor became one of the victims of the many concert attacks that have been targeting the performers. Earlier, Harry Styles was also hit in the eye by a fan during his performance in Vienna. In the video, Harry can be seen writhing in pain and then cradling his head in his palm after being struck in the face by a flying item.

Bebe Rexha also sustained significant injuries after being hit in the face by a cell phone. The New Jersey guy who threw the phone at the pop singer was later taken into custody on assault charges. A bracelet recently struck Kelsea Ballerini in the face during a broadcast. The country music star's concert was briefly postponed while she assessed her injuries. Ava Max also got slapped at her concert in Los Angeles while performing on stage.