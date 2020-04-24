'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D' Fame J August Richards Comes Out As Gay, Shares Powerful Message

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D fame J August Richards had a powerful message for all the fans who tuned in to watch his Instagram live. He was a part of his Council of Dads co-star Sarah Wayne Callies's interview. He revealed during the live session that one of the best days of his life was the day he came out as gay. When Sarah asked him if he felt pressure or responsibility to play his character of Dr Oliver Post, a black gay man married with a daughter, J August had a powerful message to give.

J August Richards comes out as gay with a powerful message

J August Richards said that if he thinks about why he joined the industry in the first place, it was to combat oppression. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D alumni explained that he knew how he felt when he saw people of colour on Television or the ones that he did not see. He added being a married gay man with a family who worked in the industry, he did not take his work lightly.

J August Richards further said that one has an opportunity to put an image in people's homes and he wanted his image to be an honest one. The actor added that being on the show required him to be honest and tell his cast members who he was. Richards said that he knew that he could not play the role of a gay man with honesty unless he told his co-stars that he was a gay man himself.

J August Richards confessed that he had never done it with his co-stars before. The actor felt that he had a duty to the many viewers who would see the character and added that the feeling prompted him to do that because he knew how important it is to other people out there like him. He took the responsibility of being a role model very seriously. The actor received overwhelming support in the comments section of his post.

