'Avengers: Endgame' Directors The Russo Brothers Waiting For The Right Project With Marvel

Anthony and Joe Russo, popular known as The Russo Brothers are one of the most prominent names in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). They have directed four films in the MCU with the last one being Avengers: Endgame. Fans have appreciated their work and would like to see them again with the studio. They said that they are waiting for the right project.

The Russo Brothers are always in talks with Marvel

In an interview with an online portal, Joe Russo revealed that they are in contact with the heads of Marvel Studios all the time. He said that they have talked to Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios President and Lou D'Esposito, Marvel Studios co-president, all the time. He also mentioned Marvel Studios Executive Vice President of Production, Victoria Alonso. Russo said that they are all friends. They text and chck how everyone is doing. He stated that they get together with Lou for regular dinners once a month. Russo thinks that when they all land on what the right project is for them all to team back upon, the Russo brothers would jump on their feet first for sure.

In an earlier interview, Joe Russo talked about their return with the Marvel Studios. He said that working with Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito and Victoria Alonzo has been the most rewarding collaboration they have had in their entire career. He stated that the heads of Marvel Studios are like family to them now. They are all very, very close to one another, and they miss each other. He stated that he is sure they will find something that they can do together soon.

The Russo Brothers’ first project with Marvel was Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), which was praised by the audiences. They then helmed Captain America: Civil War (2016), completing Chris Evans’ trilogy as the character. The filmmakers received immense appreciation for their work in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Avengers: Endgame concluded the 21 films Infinity Saga in the MCU. It has an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin. Avengers: Endgame broke several records at the box office and became the highest-grossing film worldwide.

