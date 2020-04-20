'Spiderman 3' Might Bring In These Marvel Superheroes As Peter's Reinforcements

Reportedly, Spiderman 3 might feature some other superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the end of the last Spiderman film, Mysterio's gang successfully managed to expose Spiderman's secret identity to the world on national television. This might create huge problems for the friendly neighbourhood superhero who thus might need some backup in order to face the upcoming villains in Spiderman 3. Here some interpretations by the website comicbook.com of the most likely superheroes to join Spiderman in the upcoming Spiderman 3.

Who will join Peter Parker in Spiderman 3?

Pepper Potts

It is well known that Pepper Potts had suited up alongside Tony Stark while they were trying to defend Earth against Thanos and his army. Marvel fans might also be happy to see her in the film in order to help Peter if he's on the run. That could be helpful as Pepper has all access to the Stark technology which is also utilized by Spiderman to synthesize his own suit. Besides this, teaming up with her could mean that Spiderman will also have access to all the Tony Stark tech that might come handy to defeat the villains in Spiderman 3.

Doctor Strange

As the MCU history suggests, fans think there could be a huge possibility that Spiderman would team up with Doctor Strange as they did in Avengers: Infinity War. According to Marvel Comics, the master of the Mystic Arts, Doctor Strange, is supposedly one of Spider-Man's most trusted allies who has used his abilities to help Peter Parker while in need. But some media portals think that it might be difficult for the Avengers to contact him after witnessing Tony's universe-saving sacrifice while fighting Thanos.

Falcon / Captain America

As we all saw, Captian America had decided to go back to his mortal state, and while doing so, he had chosen Falcon as his successor. Well, the MCU fans would be entertained to see Spiderman being backed up by the Avengers while facing the new villains in Spiderman 3. A number of different media portals speculate that Falcon or the new Captian America will surely be the part of the reinforcement team if called upon by Peter Parker as he is currently one of the core members of the crew.

