Trevor Noah Featured In Marvel's 'Black Panther' In This Crucial Cameo

Trevor Noah is one of the most beloved comedians around the world. He has been making his fans around the world laugh with his hilarious take on politics and global issues. Trevor Noah is also one of the most popular television personalities in the world. Apart from this, not many people know that the South African comedian has been a part of Marvel’s 2018 film Black Panther. He played a crucial cameo in the film.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has played an uncredited role in 2018 superhero film Black Panther. Many fans failed to notice the cameo by Trevor Noah. The comedian has played a crucial cameo of Griot. Despite being a cameo, it is a major role in the film towards the climax. Trevor Noah has voiced Shuri’s A.I., Griot. His role is prominently featured towards the climax of Marvel’s Black Panther.

Everett Ross is played by Martin Freeman. He helps T’Challa’s side in the battle against Killmonger played by Michael B. Jordan. Everett Ross pilots a Wakandan ship where the voice of Griot assists Everett Ross in taking down Killmonger’s forces. Many popular celebrities have made such cameos in the past in Marvel’s superhero films. Marvel’s films have a long history of taking celebrities as voices of A.I. Before playing the role of Vision, actor Paul Bettany voiced Tony Stark’s J.A.R.V.I.S. Jennifer Connelly has also voiced the A.I. Karen in Spider-Man: Homecoming for Peter Parker’s new suit created by Tony Stark.

Trevor Noah’s role in Marvel’s Black Panther is one of his only roles in a movie. Trevor Noah has had a long and successful career as a stand-up comedian and a television personality. Before Marvel’s Black Panther, Trevor Noah has acted in two South African films, Taka Takata and Mad Buddies that released in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

