Robert De Niro, Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Attend Cannes Party Together After Welcoming Baby

Robert De Niro and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, made an appearance at the Vanity Fair x Prada Party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The event took place at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France on Saturday evening, as reported by People Magazine.

De Niro, who had arrived at Cannes for the premiere of his film Killers of the Flower Moon, received a standing ovation that lasted nine minutes at the renowned film festival.

Killer of The Flower Moon est le chef d'oeuvre tant attendu ! Scorsese est au sommet de son art dans cette fresque fleuve qui parcourt plus d'une décennie. L'ensemble du casting est parfait, je ne pense pas qu'on verra une telle standing ovation une autre fois #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/AVW8X5SRro — Nathanaël Bentura (@nathbentura) May 20, 2023

For the party, De Niro opted for a classic black suit, while Chen looked stunning in an all-black ensemble consisting of a zip jacket and a black shirt. The two made heads turn as they graced the event with their presence.

They recently welcomed a baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro. The Oscar winner shared the joyful news during an interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King on May 11. E News reported that Gia weighed eight pounds and six ounces when she was born on April 6. King, during the interview, also presented the first photo of the adorable baby girl, exclaiming, "How cute is this baby? Robert De Niro and his partner, Tiffany Chen, are over the moon about this little girl."

Fans and followers worldwide have become increasingly curious about the couple's love story. Prior to announcing Gia's birth, neither De Niro nor Chen had publicly commented on their relationship, although they had been spotted together on several occasions.

Robert De Niro Kids' Detail

De Niro had previously been married to Grace Hightower for more than 20 years before their divorce in 2018. The actor has six other children from previous relationships, including daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model, and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares a son, Elliot, 24, and a daughter, Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower, according to People magazine.

The couple's appearance at the Cannes 2023 Party only further solidified their status as a star couple in the entertainment industry, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further updates on their relationship and family life.