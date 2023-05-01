Last Updated:

Lady Gaga Head-turning Outfits At Met Gala From 2015 To 2019

As the Met Gala prepares to have celebrities walk the iconic stairs again, here is a look at fashion icon Lady Gaga's 6 looks across her three appearances.

Fashion
 
| Written By
Aalokitaa Basu
Lady Gaga
1/7
ladygaga/Instagram, AP

Lady Gaga's maiden Met appearance in 2015 featured the singer in a Balenciaga kimono dress, designed by Alexander Wang, sparsely embellished with feathers and a statement black satin bow. 

Lady Gaga
2/7
ladygaga/Instagram

Her ensemble also featured an embroidered and hand painted Chinese Chignon designed by Frederic Aspiras as an ode to the Spanish brand.

Lady Gaga
3/7
ladygaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga ditched the trailing silhouettes next year for a laser cut Versace bodysuit in reflective silver. She embodied the rocker-chic aesthetic with the retro Grease-y perm. 

Lady Gaga
4/7
ladygaga/Instagram

Designer and old friend Brandon Maxwell dressed Gaga in not one but 4 outfits for 2019, starting with this fuschia blown-out balloon gown with rounded sleeves, sweeping trail and statement satin bow. 

Lady Gaga
5/7
ladygaga/Instagram

She progressed her personal fashion parade with this strapless bodycon complete with a side-swept full skirt. The umbrella somehow became the perfect finishing detail for this look.

Lady Gaga
6/7
ladygaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga next tapped in to her inner Barbie in this satin A-line gown paired with a retro jumbo phone and oversized glares, hiding her pins and needles lashes in silver and gold. 

Lady Gaga
7/7
ladygaga/Instagram

Her final stop for the night was a full lingerie set in black paired with shimmery wedges and sheer fishnet stockings. Gaga ended the night by embracing the iconic Met stairs in her own unique way. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Met Gala 2023: Irina Shayk to Cara Delevingne, worst-dressed celebs at Met Gala 2022

Met Gala 2023: Irina Shayk to Cara Delevingne, worst-dressed celebs at Met Gala 2022
Met Gala 2023: Gigi Hadid to Dakota Johnson, best dressed celebs at Met Gala 2022

Met Gala 2023: Gigi Hadid to Dakota Johnson, best dressed celebs at Met Gala 2022