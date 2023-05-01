Lady Gaga Head-turning Outfits At Met Gala From 2015 To 2019

Quick links:
Lady Gaga's maiden Met appearance in 2015 featured the singer in a Balenciaga kimono dress, designed by Alexander Wang, sparsely embellished with feathers and a statement black satin bow.
Her ensemble also featured an embroidered and hand painted Chinese Chignon designed by Frederic Aspiras as an ode to the Spanish brand.
Lady Gaga ditched the trailing silhouettes next year for a laser cut Versace bodysuit in reflective silver. She embodied the rocker-chic aesthetic with the retro Grease-y perm.
Designer and old friend Brandon Maxwell dressed Gaga in not one but 4 outfits for 2019, starting with this fuschia blown-out balloon gown with rounded sleeves, sweeping trail and statement satin bow.
She progressed her personal fashion parade with this strapless bodycon complete with a side-swept full skirt. The umbrella somehow became the perfect finishing detail for this look.
Lady Gaga next tapped in to her inner Barbie in this satin A-line gown paired with a retro jumbo phone and oversized glares, hiding her pins and needles lashes in silver and gold.