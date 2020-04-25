Curating Al Pacino's Role As Michael Corleone In 'The Godfather' Trilogy

Al Pacino is one of the finest actors of all times. The actor began his career in the year 1969 with the film Me, Natalie and went on to gain recognition for a myriad of films such as Serpico, The Godfather, Dog Day Afternoon, Dick Tracy and many more. Al Pacino received massive recognition for his role as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather, for which he also earned his first Oscar nomination. Here’s taking a look at his role in The Godfather trilogy.

The Godfather (1972)

In the year 1972, Al Pacino played the character of Michael Corleone in the film The Godfather. The actor was lauded for his performance and also went on to earn his first Oscar nomination. But as per reports, the studio did not want Al Pacino to play the role of Michael Corleone as he was too “screwy” and “intense” for the character, but later agreed on him doing the film.

The Godfather II (1974)

After entertaining fans in the first part, Al Pacino once again went on to woo fans with his role in the second part of the film. Al Pacino was once again nominated at the Academy Awards but lost the award to Art Carney for Harry and Tonto.

The Godfather III

In the third and final installment of The Godfather trilogy, the story of Al Pacino as Michael Corleone ends things and becomes the patriarch of the Corleone family. He also attempts to legitimize his criminal empire. In the three series, one can notice the drastic transformation of Al Pacino’s character. The film went on to receive seven Oscar nominations.

