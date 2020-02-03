The 2020 BAFTAs were extremely competitive and fans were excited to watch as to who will bag the prestigious award. The nominations were filled with prominent celebrities who performed extremely well in their films. However certain unfortunate events from the ceremony caught everyone's attention and became the talk of the town.

Source: The Irishman Instagram

Also Read | Movies For Which Judi Dench Has Won Or Was Nominated For In BAFTA Awards

Al Pacino trips while walking on the red carpet for the BAFTAs

Also Read | Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Leading The Pack For BAFTA With 11 Nominations

Things began regularly at the red carpet for the award ceremony. However, when superstar Al Pacino arrived, all eyes were on him. Many fans expected his film The Irishman to win big at the BAFTAs due to his stellar performance in the film. The 79-year-old sported an all-black suit with just a tint of colour. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

Also Read | BAFTA Nominations 2020: Here Is A List Of All The Fan-favourites That Made It To The List

As the actor was making his way, he tripped. He was pictured holding on to the people who were around him and they tried to get him back on his feet. Pacino was accompanied by his girlfriend Meital Dohan, who quickly rushed to help him retain his balance. Fortunately, the Godfather star did not suffer any injuries. Al Pacino was nominated under the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his role in The Irishman. However, the legendary actor lost the award to Brad Pitt. He later bagged the award for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Al Pacino has not only taken home the BAFTA but he also has taken home the Golden Globe Award and SAG Award for the role.

Also Read | BAFTA Nominations Observe lack Of Diversity In Acting Categories, Sparks Backlash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.