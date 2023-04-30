Alan Rickman, Snape From Harry Potter Films, Honoured With Google Doodle

Late actor Alan Rickman, who is well-known for his roles in the Harry Potter film series, has been remembered today by Google Doodle. He played the role of Professor Snape. On April 30, Google celebrated Alan's unforgettable role in the Broadway play Les Liaisons Gangereuses. The English actor performed in this play back in 1987 and it was ‘instrumental in launching his career’, wrote Google. He is also known for his notable works in films including PulpFiction, Die Hard, and Reservoir Dogs.

Alan Rickman was born on February 21, 1946, in West London, England. He was a painter and was interested in different forms of art. Even his teachers and family encouraged him to explore his artistic side. Alan was always interested in acting and participated in several school plays. He even earned a scholarship to pursue a career in it at the Latymer Upper School in London.

Alan Rickman's Google Doodle features the actor giving a side-eye with a straight face after lifting his left eyebrow. It also featured leaves in the backdrop and grasses in black in the backdrop. Check out the doodle below:

More on Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman studied graphic design at the Chelsea College of Art and Design and the Royal College of Art. Upon graduating, he began a design company with some college friends and also participated in the Group Court Drama Club. However, he left the company at the age of 26 and decided to take his acting career seriously. He also earned a spot at a prestigious acting school named RADA.

After a few years, Alan joined the Royal Shakespeare Company. After his play, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, he received a Tony nomination and several acting offers started coming his way. Alan Rickman was featured as a criminal in the 1988 film Die Hard. It was considered as one of the most iconic villain roles in cinematic history. The film's massive success led to him playing more similar roles. In 2001, he bagged the role of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter film series. His captivating performance made him an international sensation.