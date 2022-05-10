Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Share 'family's Hope & Wishes' As They Announce Gender Of 7th Child

Alec Baldwin, who is set to make his comeback in movies nearly five months after the Rust shooting incident, recently left his fans elated by announcing the pregnancy of his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. He further announced that this will be their seventh baby and added how they were beyond happy with the news. While the actor received best wishes from his fans, they were left in awe yet again when he announced the gender of their seventh baby via a beautiful video.

Alec Baldwin shares family’s video revealing 7th baby’s gender

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria recently took to their official Instagram handles and shared a video clip in which they and their six kids can be seen sharing their messages to the upcoming baby in the family while announcing the gender of the baby. On the other hand, while revealing that they will be welcoming a baby girl, Hilaria Baldwin mentioned how it's always been both fun and meaningful for her to find out what is the sex of her baby and added how she wanted to do it it a bit differently this time. Adding to it, she even mentioned how she shared their family’s hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for their new baby.

She stated, "It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around. What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? Perhaps nothing that we can define. We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self. I share with you our family’s hopes and wishes..." (sic)

A while ago, Alec Baldwin opened up about having their seventh baby and revealed why he and his wife Hilaria Baldwin keep having more kids. The Malice actor dropped an adorable video featuring his kid giggling close to the camera. He captioned the post, "People ask why. This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey."

The couple is parents of six – daughters María Lucía Victoria and Carmen Gabriela and sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas. Alec is also a father to Ireland Baldwin whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Image: Instagram/@alecbaldwininsta