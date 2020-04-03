The Debate
Alec Baldwin Calls US President Donald Trump 'pandemic' In His Tweet

Hollywood News

Alec Baldwin received appreciation for his performance as Donald J. Trump in a show. The actor called the USA President a 'pandemic'. Read to know more details

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alec Baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin has tagged the US President Donald Trump as "the pandemic in the US" - referring to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The novel coronavirus pandemic is affecting people around the world. Several countries have announced complete lockdowns in a bid to prevent further spread of the deadly infection. The United States has become the latest hotspot for COVID-19 infection, with New York begin one of the worst-hit places on the pandemic map. Read to know more.

Also Read | Actor Alec Baldwin To Campaign For Virginia Democrats

Alec Baldwin calls Donal Trump "pandemic"

Baldwin, who received critical acclaim for his comedic portrayal of Trump on "Saturday Night Live", took to Twitter through his and wife Hilaria's foundation's account. His tweet was aimed at the President, amid COVID-19. Take a look.

Also Read | American Singer Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million To Support A COVID-19 Research Group

Alec Baldwin has been a constant critic of President Donald Trump. Recently, President of the USA came under fire for his decisions and choice of words. In a conference, Trump called the novel coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” and “Kung flu” and his decision of not shutting down earlier was also criticised. Trump was severely criticised for the same. 

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Compares Her Childbirth Pain To Coronavirus Swab Test; Read Details

Also Read | Evangeline Lilly Apologises After Refusing Self-quarantine Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Baldwin had told The Howard Stern Show that he and his wife don't discuss the virus around their four children to avoid 'contaminating them with fear.' He said that his wife and he adjourn to another room and don't talk about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids. He said that there is no point in contaminating them with fear and that he doesn't want them to be kids and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day and that's it.

Alec Baldwin is know for his work in The CoolerThe Aviator, The Departed, Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation and many more. He has worked in various television series and also in theatre. He won many acclaimed for his performance winning two Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and seven Screen Actors Guild Awards for his work on the show, making him the male performer with the most SAG Awards.

 

 

