Alec Baldwin Calls US President Donald Trump 'pandemic' In His Tweet

Actor Alec Baldwin has tagged the US President Donald Trump as "the pandemic in the US" - referring to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The novel coronavirus pandemic is affecting people around the world. Several countries have announced complete lockdowns in a bid to prevent further spread of the deadly infection. The United States has become the latest hotspot for COVID-19 infection, with New York begin one of the worst-hit places on the pandemic map. Read to know more.

Alec Baldwin calls Donal Trump "pandemic"

Baldwin, who received critical acclaim for his comedic portrayal of Trump on "Saturday Night Live", took to Twitter through his and wife Hilaria's foundation's account. His tweet was aimed at the President, amid COVID-19. Take a look.

The virus in the US began in January of 2017.

The vaccine arrives in November. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 31, 2020

The pandemic that threatens the world is Trump. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 29, 2020

Alec Baldwin has been a constant critic of President Donald Trump. Recently, President of the USA came under fire for his decisions and choice of words. In a conference, Trump called the novel coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” and “Kung flu” and his decision of not shutting down earlier was also criticised. Trump was severely criticised for the same.

He is a vile, despicable lackey and Trump’s fluffer and he needs to go. https://t.co/fD8us56CuQ — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 1, 2020

At 11:30, I want everyone in this great country to gather round the TV, take a knee and tune into @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/5wjcqW6FgL — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) October 1, 2017

Baldwin had told The Howard Stern Show that he and his wife don't discuss the virus around their four children to avoid 'contaminating them with fear.' He said that his wife and he adjourn to another room and don't talk about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids. He said that there is no point in contaminating them with fear and that he doesn't want them to be kids and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day and that's it.

Alec Baldwin is know for his work in The Cooler, The Aviator, The Departed, Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation and many more. He has worked in various television series and also in theatre. He won many acclaimed for his performance winning two Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and seven Screen Actors Guild Awards for his work on the show, making him the male performer with the most SAG Awards.

