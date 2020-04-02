The Debate
American Singer Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million To Support A COVID-19 Research Group

Music

Dolly Parton, a well-known artist pledges to give $1 million to researchers to private research school at Vanderbilt. Check it out and read to know more details

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dolly Parton

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people all around the world. Several countries are under lockdown to avoid its further spread. Celebrities are making donations in relief funds and others. Now, popular artist, Dolly Parton has revealed that she will donate $1 million to a private research school. Read to know more.

Dolly Parton’s donation to find COVID-19 cure

Dolly Parton revealed that she will give $1 million to medics at Nashville, Tennessee’’s private research school at Vanderbilt University. She even urged others who are financially stable to think of doing the same. Parton posted the same on her social media handles. Take a look at her Tweets and post.

❤️

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

The 9 to 5 star received appreciations for her gesture from other celebrities. Oscar-winning actress, Reese Witherspoon commented, “Dolly, you never cease to amaze me with your generosity and your incredible spirit!!” Andy Cohen, Goldie Hawn, Kacey Musgraves and Noah Cyrus also prlauded Parton for her generous contribution. A fan even called her “national treasure” in comments.

Besides Dolly Parton, several other celebs also donated towards the fight against coronavirus. This includes Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Angelina Jolie and Arnold Schwarzenegger. 

 

 

First Published:
