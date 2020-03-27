Evangeline Lilly Apologises After Refusing Self-quarantine Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Evangeline Lilly’s earlier comment on coronavirus or COVID-19 were criticised by many. The Ant-man and the Wasp star underestimated the threat of the deadly virus as a “respiratory flu” and even mentioned that it is a political trick. Now, she has apologised to her followers for her comments. Read to know more.

Evangeline Lilly apologise for COVID-19 comment

Evangeline Lilly has more than 2 million followers on Instagram. The controversy sparked when she stated that her family would continue with their routine amid quarantine. She refused to maintain social distance and staying at home. Now, Lilly has posted a long message apologising for her earlier comment on COVID-19. Check out her post.

Evangeline Lilly has two kids with her husband Norman Kali. She lives with her kids along with her cancer-stricken father. COVID-19 is affecting people around the globe and is currently the most disastrous threat.

