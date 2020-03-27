Evangeline Lilly Apologises After Refusing Self-quarantine Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Evangeline Lilly’s earlier comment on coronavirus or COVID-19 were criticised by many. The Ant-man and the Wasp star underestimated the threat of the deadly virus as a “respiratory flu” and even mentioned that it is a political trick. Now, she has apologised to her followers for her comments. Read to know more.
Evangeline Lilly has more than 2 million followers on Instagram. The controversy sparked when she stated that her family would continue with their routine amid quarantine. She refused to maintain social distance and staying at home. Now, Lilly has posted a long message apologising for her earlier comment on COVID-19. Check out her post.
Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living. At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing. Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY. I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message. My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation. I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all. At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me “do it out of love, not fear” and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now. EL
Evangeline Lilly has two kids with her husband Norman Kali. She lives with her kids along with her cancer-stricken father. COVID-19 is affecting people around the globe and is currently the most disastrous threat.
