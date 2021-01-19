Alec Baldwin Shares Graphic Details Of His Dream About Donald Trump's Trial For Sedition

Alec Baldwin took to Twitter in order to share details of a dream that he had in connection to Donald Trump, who, as of this writing, is serving his last day as the president of the United States. The tweet below sees Alec Baldwin, who has developed a reputation for being one of the most outspoken Hollywood celebrities, painting a graphic image involving a noose, which, as per his dream, was prepared for Trump and was waiting right outside the courthouse at which he was being tried for sedition. Further along in the tweet, Baldwin goes on to share what the noose in question (that was a part of his Donald Trump dream) was made of. The below tweet can also be found on Alec Baldwin's Twitter handle as well.

The Tweet:

I had a dream Trump was on trial for sedition.

And outside the courthouse, a noose was hung from a makeshift scaffold.

The noose was made of recycled Covid masks. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) January 16, 2021

Previously, it was observed that Baldwin took multiple jabs at the now-disgraced president by impersonating him for months on Saturday Night Live. The actor bid farewell to his Trump persona shortly after Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential elections. The results of the election in question are still being challenged by real-life Trump in his own way.

What is Sedition?

In order to answer the question, "What is Sedition?", the Oxford Dictionary describes Sedition as "the use of words or actions that are intended to encourage people to oppose a government". This indicates that in Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump dream, the president who has been impeached twice was facing charges for provoking a handful of Trump Supporters to orchestrate the US Capitol Riots, an event that caused the death of five policemen. The event in question also led to Donald Trump's Impeachment, which made him the very first president in the history of the United States that has been impeached twice. The first Impeachment happened during the later months of 2019. Articles that said something on the lines of "Donald Trump Impeached" surfaced for the first time in 2019 after the US President was charged with abuse of power and obstruction of congressional procedures.

